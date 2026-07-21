Kevin Doherty

Kevin Joseph Doherty, age 73, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2026, at his home in Montgomery.

Kevin was born on November 1, 1952, in Arlington, Minnesota, the son of Joseph and Jean (Meyers) Doherty. He began his education in Arlington and graduated from Le Sueur High School with the Class of 1971. Following his education, Kevin enlisted in the United States Navy, serving during Vietnam and stationed in San Diego until his honorable discharge in 1974. He continued his service in the Naval Reserve until 1977.

Upon returning home, Kevin moved to Le Sueur and began working at Green Giant. In 1992, he settled in Montgomery, where he worked at United Steel until his retirement. Kevin was a member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery.

Kevin loved sports and followed them with enthusiasm. He was a loyal fan of the Minnesota Vikings, the Minnesota Twins, and especially the Montgomery Mallards. For many years, he proudly served as the announcer for the Mallards, keeping the game books both at the field and at home—often while following the Twins on the radio or television. Kevin also treasured his weekly Thursday get-together with a close group of friends, a tradition that brought him great joy.

Kevin is survived by his siblings: Mary (Chuck) Hawkes of St. Peter, Patrick (Jean) Doherty of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Thomas (Susan) Doherty of Le Center, and Linda (Michael) Sunderman of Le Sueur; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Brian, in infancy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until the time of service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Arlington.

Arrangements are with Schoenbauer Funeral Home.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com