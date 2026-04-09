Leona Cecelia Finken, 88

Leona Cecelia Finken, age 88, passed away on April 4, 2026, at her Lakeside Memory Care residence in Plymouth.

Leona was born on December 10, 1937, to James E. and Mary Ann (Mensen) Kinney, and she was the ninth of twelve children. She was united in marriage to Elmer G. Finken on August 6, 1960. They had three children, Theresa, Mary, and Dan, and later their family grew to include two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Leona was involved with her local church, participating in the Altar-Rosary Society, CCW, as a Eucharistic Minister, and with many church festivals. Years ago, she served as a Brownie leader and then served on the local Girls Scout Council. She also loved playing Bridge and other card games. She belonged to several card clubs, the Red Hat Society, and a garden club. Leona worked for several years at Green Giant and United Steel. She loved to travel and didn’t care where just as long as she got to go along.

Leona is survived by her three children, Theresa, Mary, and Dan Finken; two grandchildren, Peter (Amber) Finken and Joseph (Beret) Finken; and five great-grandchildren, Matthew, Anna, Milo, Joshua, and Martin Finken. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; several siblings; and great-grandson, Caleb Finken.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 24, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery, with Father Timothy Sandquist officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour before the service at the church on Friday. Interment will take place at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Sauk Centre later in the spring.

Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling the arrangements.

schoenbauerfuneralhome.com