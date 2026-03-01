Marlene Joanne Hanek, 84

Marlene Joanne Hanek, age 84, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, February 27, 2026, at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague.

Marlene was born on April 23, 1941, in Faribault, Minnesota, the daughter of George and Georgia (Swanson) Borst. She began her education at St. Bernard Catholic School in Faribault through 7th grade and graduated from Faribault High School with the Class of 1959. Through mutual friends, Marlene met the love of her life, William “Bill” Hanek, on a blind date. The two were united in marriage on May 7, 1960. They lived for a short time in Faribault before making Montgomery their home, where they raised their four children. Marlene and Bill did everything together—volunteering, traveling, and spending time with family. They shared 64 loving years of marriage before Bill’s passing on July 25, 2024.

At age 12, Marlene began working at Olympia Candy Store and later as a waitress at A&W. After moving to Montgomery, she became a teacher’s aide at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School before serving as school secretary, a position she faithfully held for over 30 years. Marlene enjoyed traveling and cherished the many camping trips taken with her family in their earlier years. In retirement, she loved wintering in Texas and taking memorable trips with friends to Las Vegas. She also enjoyed crafting and crocheting, especially creating prayer shawls to donate, often alongside her grandchildren. Playing cards was another favorite pastime - she started the card club at Traditions in Montgomery and taught fellow residents how to play 7’s.

Family meant everything to Marlene. She shared a lifelong, close bond with her siblings and held a deep love and pride for her children and grandchildren. She celebrated every holiday with enthusiasm - even Halloween = and her family-centered spirit was felt by all who knew her. A devoted Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan, Marlene also lived her faith deeply as a member of Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. She and Bill served on the very first Fall Festival committee and for many years she helped run the handicraft booth. Marlene will be remembered as someone who always looked out for others and made everyone feel welcome. She was humble, generous, and devoted - a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed.

Marlene is survived by her children: Sue (Joe) Wondra of New Prague, Steve (Connie) Hanek of Le Center, and Sandy (Don) Zellmer of Montgomery; grandchildren: Alli (Cole) Sinnamon, John Hanek, Kelly (Courtney) Reed, Jennifer (Nick) Zurn, Anna (James) Ryburn, Emilee (Peter) Thompson, Skylyn (Griffin) Ernste, and Brandon Zellmer; great-grandchildren: Isla, Beckett, and Hadlee Sinnamon, and Christopher Thompson; siblings: Nadine Schuman of Montgomery, Rosemary (Dave) Schumann of Georgia, Jim Borst of Colorado, and Cindy (Dave) Zellmer of Faribault; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill; her son, John (1995); and her brothers, Larry and Richard Borst.

Visitation will be held from 4:00–6:00 p.m. with a rosary concluding the evening on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at the Montgomery Chapel of Schoenbauer Funeral Homes. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Wednesday.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a on a.m., March 4, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Montgomery with Fr. Timothy Sandquist as celebrant. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery.

SchoenbauerFuneralHome.com