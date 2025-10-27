Our dearest Millie Margaret (Krocak) Jones passed away on October 22, 2025, surrounded by family. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just 2 months prior, her end-of-life was far too short, yet every moment was wrapped in courage, peace and love. She gave us her final “farm goodbye".

Millie was born on May 12, 1948, and raised on the Krocak dairy farm in Montgomery, Minnesota. She frequently shared beautiful memories of growing up as a “farm girl” in a three-generation home alongside her three brothers. The farm taught her how to be resilient, hard-working, and authentically grateful for all the little pleasures in life (including trading in a pig for a new saxophone)! She was a “salt of the earth” kind of gal.

Millie met her college sweetheart of 55 years, Don Jones, while attending the University of Minnesota. Weeks after Millie completed her nursing degree, Millie and Don married in June of 1970 and hitch-hiked out West, inaugurating their lifelong love of travel and adventure.

Millie and Don settled in San Francisco and then Sonoma where they had their twins, Linda and Andy, in 1977. Soon after, they returned to Minnesota to be closer to family. Eventually moving to St. Mary’s Point (shortly after Evie was born) she spent her years hosting many gatherings, gardening, traveling, biking and hiking, floating down the St. Croix river, skiing in the north woods, and writing and mailing cards to everyone she knew (for any occasion). Her most cherished times were spent with her pride and joy, her six grandchildren.

Millie lived a full life dedicated to public health, serving as a school nurse for twenty-three years in both Minneapolis and Stillwater. She volunteered at her grandchildren’s schools, at her local Yellow Ribbon group for Vets, campaigning for her favorite politicians and causes, and serving at various food/clothing drives.

She is survived by her husband Don Jones; her three children Linda Jones (Sri Siddabathuni), Andy Jones, Evie Bozak (Jeff Bozak); her six grandchildren; Quinn, Mila, Anya, Alden, Louise, and Maggie; and her brothers Dale (Lisa) and Bob (Liz); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Alice and Vladamir Krocak, and her brother Gary Krocak.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 (visitation) and 3:00 (service) on Saturday, November 15, at Unity Church-Unitarian, 733 Portland Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104. For directions and parking instructions, please visit https://www.unityunitarian.org/directions-and-parking.html

There will be a dinner reception following the service at St. Paul College at 235 Marshall Ave, St. Paul, MN 55102.

The service will be live-streamed at https://bit.ly/mkjonesmem

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. In Millie’s memory, the family will be donating to people and organizations that were central to Millie's life: educators, nurses and farmers.