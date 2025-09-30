Milo Benjamin Kaisersatt, 93 - Death Notice

Milo Benjamin Kaisersatt, age 93, of Montgomery, died on the morning of Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at Central Healthcare in Le Center.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 28, 2025, at Most Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, with Father Timothy Sandquist officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment will follow at St. John Catholic Cemetery in Montgomery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Milo’s memory to Most Holy Redeemer Church or Most Holy Redeemer School. Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling the arrangements. schoenbauerfuneralhome.com