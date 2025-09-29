Norma Jean Dooley, 95, of Willmar, MN, died peacefully on Thursday, September 25, 2025, with family by her side at the Bethesda Grand Care Center in Willmar, Minnesota, after a short illness. Visitation will be held on October 4, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Murdock, Minnesota, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Murdock. Zniewski Funeral Home of Benson is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials to CentraCare Hospice or Bethesda Care Center would be preferred.

Jean was born on September 23, 1930, in Benson, Minnesota to Valentine and Adeline (Bridel) Krattenmaker. She was raised in rural DeGraff, Minnesota and graduated from Murdock High School in 1948. She met Ralph Louis Dooley roller skating at the DeGraff Hall. They were married on January 11, 1950, at the St. Bridget’s Catholic Church in DeGraff, to this union 10 children were born.

Jean was a member of Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary guild, the Women’s group now known as CCW, and taught Catechism out of her own home for many years. She was one of the original members of the RCIA program at Sacred Heart Parish, served as a Sacristan, and Jean received the Bishop’s medal of Honor.

Jean was a wonderful homemaker, and she was known for her delicious meals, homemade bread, and cinnamon and caramel rolls. Her favorite times were cooking for her family and entertaining her coffee friends, both at her home in Murdock and at Sunrise Village Apartments in Willmar.

Jean and Louie lived in Murdock and raised their family there. Jean moved to Bethesda Sunrise Village Apartments a few years after Louie’s death in 2003 and in June of 2025 she moved to Bethesda Grand Nursing Home.

Jean is survived by her nine children, Steven and Lynette Dooley of Corcoran, Louise and Michael Kalland of Princeton, Mary and Russell Hacker of Alexandria, Thomas and Kaye Dooley of Spicer, Charles and Jane Dooley of Cold Spring, Nancy and Gary Zimmer of Kerkhoven, Randy and Tamara Dooley of Spicer, David and Mary Dooley of Lonsdale, and Brian and Allison Dooley of Hastings; 30 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband Louie, her parents Valentine and Adeline, daughter Catherine in 1959, great-granddaughter Isabelle Zimmer in 2004, and granddaughter-in-law Elizabeth Hacker in 2006, brothers Frances, Harlan, and Edwyn Krattenmaker and sisters Lucille Minor and Dorothy Fitzpatrick.

Jean’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bethesda Grand and to Centra Care Hospice for the wonderful care given to mom during the last two months; to Dr. Bos and nurse Kari for the many years of excellent care; to Father Ron Huberty of St. Mary’s and to Father Brian Mandel of Sacred Heart for attending to mom’s spiritual needs over the years. Blessed be her memory.