Pomala "Pam" Farrell Mariska, age 87, of Montgomery, died on the morning of Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at Traditions of Montgomery.

Pam was born in Minneapolis on August 3, 1938, to parents Wyman and Vera (Burns) Wilson. She attended school in the Twin Cities and graduated from Roosevelt High School in South Minneapolis. Following her schooling Pam delivered meals to a home for patients stricken with polio. She went on to be a ticket window attendant at a local train station before beginning to work at the University of Minnesota as a secretary to the Dean of Students. After a short two-year time living in California, she returned to the University and worked until she was married. Pam married Thomas Mariska on November 26, 1971, at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Following their wedding she worked until her retirement at a dental office in New Prague. Pam was a former 4-H Leader, part of the Le Sueur County Women’s Extension, a member of the Red Hat Society, a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church, and volunteered for Pioneer Power, the Montgomery Public Library, and the Montgomery Arts and Heritage Center. She enjoyed traveling with Thomas as they visited Czechoslovakia, and many of the 50 states. After Thomas’s passing, Pam loved taking “Mystery Bus” trips. She collected chicken and rooster items, liked crafting, stamping, and photography, and found great joy following Thomas through all of his adventures and activities.

Pam is survived by step-daughter, Katherine (Michael) Bosshardt of Minneapolis; step-granddaughter, Michelle (Daniel) Rynda of Heidelberg; and step-great-grandchildren, Allison and Adam Rynda; as well as dear friends Francis and Theresa Rynda of Montgomery and John and Nancy Jensen of Plymouth. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at St. John Lutheran Church in Montgomery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow at Bohemian National Cemetery in Montgomery. Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery is handling the arrangements. schoenbauerfuneralhome.com