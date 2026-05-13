Richard “Moose” “Dick” David, 85

Richard “Moose” “Dick” David, age 85, passed away at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN, on April 20, 2026. Richard is survived by his daughter Darlene (Dan) Lorentz of Chaska; son Kevin (Jenny) David of Bloomington; brothers Jacob, and James; sisters Rosemarie, and Patricia; grandchildren Taylor, Ava, Ella, and Blake; and many nieces and nephews.

He was born to James and Rose David in Shieldsville Township, MN on September 7, 1940. He graduated from Montgomery High School in 1958. Following graduation, he entered the US Army and was stationed in Fort Hood-Texas. Following his military career, he moved to northern Minnesota and worked various jobs, including road construction and the Diamond Match Factory in Cloquet, MN. Richard married Alice Letty in 1966, and settled in Bloomington, MN. During his working years, he was employed with Lennox, David & David Sewer & Water, Star Plumbing and Aspen Equipment.

Richard was kind and generous and was willing to help anyone with various projects. His vast knowledge of all thing’s construction, woodworking, plumbing, electrical, and mechanical made him a popular resource for friends and family.

His hobbies included following all the Minnesota Sports, where he had a love/hate relationship with the Wild, Twins, and Vikings. Deer Hunting every November at his beloved deer shack in Automba. Once retired, he would spend the entire season at the shack with his brother. Nothing was allowed on the calendar during deer season. He enjoyed his morning visits with the Bloomington coffee crew. But his number one passion was polka music and dancing. Vacations and weekends were spent traveling all over the upper Midwest going to polka dances and festivals. And polka music was always playing in the house, garage, and in the vehicle.

He is preceded in death by wife, Alice; his parents, Jim and Rose David; brothers Boniface, Arnold, and Donald. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.