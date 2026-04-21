Ronald “Chubby” Prchal, 75, of Brownsburg, Indiana, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family. Born on October 2, 1950, in Faribault, Minnesota, to Stanley and Lucille (Heberle) Prchal, Chubby lived a life defined by grit, humor, and an unwavering devotion to the people he loved.

After graduating high school in Montgomery, MN, Chubby earned his Bachelor’s degree from Mankato State College. He went on to build a long and successful career in sales in addition to becoming the owner of Chubby’s Disposal Service. He was a member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Danville and a long-term member and past president of Sertoma—roles that reflected his deep commitment to community and service.

Chubby met his wife, Linda, in a college dance class, and they shared 52 years creating lifelong memories. He loved his family fiercely, and nothing brought him more joy than time spent with them—whether telling stories, traveling or simply being present with the people who mattered most.

An outdoorsman at heart, Chubby found peace in fishing, hunting, and biking. He cherished his “beer Fridays with the boys,” a weekly ritual filled with camaraderie, laughter and the idea of solving world problems. His positive attitude was infectious, and even in the face of hardship, he chose joy. For three years, he fought pancreatic cancer with a “can’t quit” spirit, refusing to let the disease define him. Every morning, he woke up and made the deliberate choice to live life fully. His faith remained strong and steady, guiding him through every challenge.

Chubby lived boldly, loved deeply, and faced every day with humor, faith, and heart. His legacy will continue in the stories he told, the people he encouraged, and the strength he showed until the very end.

Chubby was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Robert “Bob” and Roger “Fred” Prchal; and his son, Steve Prchal. He is survived by his wife, Linda Prchal; his daughter, Amy (Eric) Peterson; his grandchildren, Brady Peterson, Ava Peterson, and Beau Prchal; and his brother, Ralph (Ann) Prchal.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Matthews Mortuary in Brownsburg, Indiana with memorial services to follow at 12:00 noon.