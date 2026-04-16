Virginia I. Hickey, 84 of Springfield, IL, passed away at 9:44 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2026, at The Arch of Sangamon Valley. She was born July 22, 1941, in Madison, WI, the daughter of the late Gordon and Jean Neff. She married John F. Hickey on January 28, 1961, and he survives.

Also surviving are her daughter, Carol McCarthy of Mesa, AZ; two grandchildren, Kevin (Mauritiana) McCarthy of Chandler, AZ and Kate McCarthy (Ron Guha) of San Francisco, CA; two great-grandchildren, Cillian and Kiara McCarthy and one sister, Janette (George) Roedler of St. Paul, MN.

Virginia has been a resident of Springfield for 18 years and retired as a regional manager for Economy Insurance.

She is a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Virginia was also a member of the Insurance Women. She enjoyed playing bridge and was an avid reader.

Memorial Mass: 11 a.m., Wednesday April 29, 2026, at Most Holy Redeemer in Montgomery, MN. Burial to follow at St. Michael’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate to www.glenmary.org/donate

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