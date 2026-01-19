Wanda Jean Roethler, 68

Wanda Jean Roethler, age 68, of Le Center, MN, passed away on January 14, 2026, at the Central Health Care Center in Le Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Bruce, Wisconsin, on December 1, 1957, she was the daughter of Larry and Barbara (Christensen) Taylor. She grew up and attended school in Bruce, Wisconsin, and continued living in the area for a period after graduation, during which time she met her future husband, Joseph Roethler. Wanda and Joe moved to Minneapolis, where they were married in 1982. They spent a short time there before making their way to Heidelberg, the town they would come to call home. In Heidelberg, they raised their daughter, Tammy, and built a life together while owning and operating Heidelberg Liquors. Following Joe’s passing in 1999, Wanda relocated to Le Center, where she devoted the next 15 years to caring for others as a CNA at Central Health Care. After a long and compassionate career, she retired, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service.

Wanda had a deep love for music, especially the sounds of the 1970s, with Elvis always holding a special place in her heart. She cherished time spent with family and eagerly anticipated gatherings where she could shine in the kitchen, taking pride in preparing meals that filled both the dinner table and the room with warmth. Her granddaughter, Johanna, was a good addition to her life, bringing Wanda endless joy and laughter. Wanda delighted in every moment spent with her, especially caring for her when she was little. She also adored her grandcat, Luna, who lovingly returned the affection by curling up in Wanda’s lap for cozy cuddles.

Wanda will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Tammy (Al Oberg) Roethler; granddaughter, Johanna Oberg; brothers, Tom Taylor and Pete (Linda) Taylor, sister-in-law, Tabitha Graun; niece, Lexi Graun; nephew, Christian Taylor; and grandcat, Luna.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe; and brother, John Taylor.

Wanda’s family will greet guests at a visitation on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Le Center Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 1:45 p.m. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Montgomery, MN.