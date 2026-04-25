Letter to the Editor: Getting things done sometimes requires 'listening, negotating...'

To the editor:

When I read Rep. Terry Stier’s (R-Belle Plaine) recent article in The New Prague Times (April 16 edition, page 4 — also above this letter in the Messenger) expressing his frustration with the lack of movement on bills in the House, I initially thought this was something we could agree on. I share that frustration. Minnesotans deserve a legislature that functions effectively and delivers results on the issues that matter most in their daily lives.

However, as I continued reading, it became clear that Rep. Stier attributes this gridlock primarily to disagreement with bills passed by the Senate. That explanation leaves out an important part of the picture. The Senate, while controlled by one party (the DFL), still must work through internal differences to pass legislation. Bills emerging from that process reflect negotiation, compromise and a willingness to find common ground among elected officials representing a wide range of constituents.

The situation in the House is fundamentally different. With the chamber evenly divided, no progress can occur without genuine bipartisan cooperation. In this environment, choosing to vote strictly along party lines rather than engaging in meaningful negotiation all but guarantees stalemate. Gridlock is not simply the result of bad bills coming from the Senate – it is the predictable outcome when compromise is avoided and partisanship takes precedence over problem-solving.

Minnesotans are not served when elected officials dismiss legislation outright instead of working to improve it. Whether the issue is affordability, healthcare, housing or public safety, progress depends on a willingness to engage constructively. That means listening, negotiating and sometimes accepting partial victories in order to move policy forward.

It is easy to express frustration with the process. It is harder – but far more important – to take responsibility for making it work. Voters expect their representatives to do more than critique proposals; they expect them to participate in shaping solutions.

If we truly want to break the current deadlock, leaders in the House must move beyond partisan positioning and commit to the kind of cooperation a tied chamber demands.

Respectively,



Sharon Anderson,

New Prague, Minn.