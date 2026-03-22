Letter to the Editor: Gratitude for ambulance and fire crews

I am writing in response to the article regarding the fire and ambulance services in the January 22 issue. My aunt, Frannie Kohout, always said it is never too late to say thank you, and I would like to offer mine.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Montgomery fire and ambulance crews who serve our area. We are incredibly fortunate to have such a dedicated group always on call to come to our aid. I was particularly impressed to learn our fire department is actually older than our community itself. The awards and recognition recently bestowed upon their members are truly well-deserved.

We are very blessed to have these individuals offering their services to our community. Thank you for all you do.