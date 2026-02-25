Letter to the Editor: Protecting the Roadless Rule Protects our Way of Life

For over twenty years, the Roadless Rule has helped protect more than 58 million acres of our national forests from harmful road building and big industrial projects. At the same time, these public lands have stayed open for everyone to enjoy.

My family has fought wildfires in northern Minnesota for generations, so I have seen firsthand how these protections help keep our forests healthy and support our communities’ way of life.

The Roadless Rule does not limit access. Instead, it stops the kind of large-scale development that increases wildfire risk, fragments natural areas, and erodes the beauty that draws visitors and supports local businesses.

After the Boundary Waters blowdown in the late 1990s, I worked with crews in the Roadless areas of the Superior National Forest. We used targeted strategies—like prescribed burns and sustainable logging—science-driven work that the Rule allows. These approaches show we can support forest health, local jobs, and public safety without risking uncontrolled development.

These lands are important for more than just recreation and tourism. As a hunter, I know healthy forests mean healthy wildlife, clean water, and clean air—not just for me, but for everyone who calls northern Minnesota home. They also matter deeply to Tribal Nations, whose treaty rights and traditions rely on healthy, accessible forests.

Current attempts by the Trump Administration to repeal the Roadless Rule in the name of “active land management” overlook the clear benefits these protections have provided for years.

Real stewardship means working with nature, not against it. The Roadless Rule protects more than just trees; it helps preserve a way of life based on respect and balance. Ending it would harm our forests, our communities, and those who come after us.

— Timo Rova,

Ely, Minn.