Opinion: Update on Federal Immigration Enforcement in Minnesota

Over the past several weeks, I have received a significant number of calls, emails, and messages regarding increased federal immigration enforcement activity in Minnesota, including Operation Metro Surge. Many of you have reached out with questions, concerns, and differing opinions. I want to provide a clear update on what I am doing, why I am doing it, and where things currently stand.

Before serving in the Legislature, I spent 23 years in law enforcement, including the last five years in a leadership role. That background has been critical in how I have approached this situation. It allows me to understand what is happening on the ground, how enforcement decisions are being made, and how those decisions affect communities. As a State Representative, I have access to state leadership and our congressional delegation. As a law enforcement leader, I also maintain direct communication with state and federal law enforcement officials. I am actively using both to ensure I have a full and accurate understanding of the situation.

Since Operation Metro Surge began, I have been in regular contact with local, state, and federal leaders. Those conversations have focused on understanding how enforcement is currently being carried out and where adjustments can be made to reduce tension. While I do not have the authority to direct federal agencies or change federal policy, I am in a position to speak directly with senior leadership at Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and advocate for a calmer, more targeted approach.

To understand what a more targeted approach looks like, it is important to clarify the roles involved. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) includes multiple divisions. HSI agents are primarily responsible for investigating fraud, and I believe that work should continue. At the same time, I am pushing for a reduction in the number of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents operating on the ground in Minnesota, with a renewed focus on the most serious offenders rather than broad, highly visible enforcement actions that increase fear and disruption.

A truly targeted approach also requires coordination. In states where enforcement is carried out more smoothly and with far less public conflict, state and local governments work with federal partners and honor ICE detainers. That cooperation allows enforcement to occur administratively rather than through large-scale operations. It reduces disruption, lowers tensions, and improves safety for communities, law enforcement officers, and those subject to enforcement alike.

Throughout this process, Minnesota’s state law enforcement agencies have acted professionally and in good faith. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are working to lower tensions while coordinating responsibly with federal partners. They want what is best for Minnesota, and so do I.

I also want to be clear about how I believe progress is made. Holding public office does not give me the authority to issue demands to the federal government. What it does allow is for meaningful conversations to take place. I do not believe grandstanding to the press or reacting through social media leads to better outcomes. My focus has been on steady, behind-the-scenes engagement aimed at lowering the temperature and protecting public safety.

That steady engagement has begun to show results. In recent days, there have been some encouraging developments. There has been a leadership change, with Tom Homan taking the helm in Minnesota, and it has been reported that dialogue between the President, the Governor, and the Mayor of Minneapolis has resumed. Reopening those lines of communication is the first and most important step toward lowering tensions and carving a responsible path forward.

My hope is that the sooner we stabilize this situation, the sooner we can turn our full attention back to the unprecedented fraud that brought many of these issues to the forefront in the first place. Addressing that fraud is essential to restoring trust and preventing similar breakdowns in the future.

You have my commitment that I will continue doing everything I can to reduce tensions, protect public safety, and help our communities move forward.

Thank you for taking the time to stay engaged.

— Representative Terry Stier