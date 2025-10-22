Boys soccer puts up a tough fight in state quarterfinals

The Titans boys soccer team couldn’t muster a win at the Tuesday, Oct. 21, state quarterfinals game in Shakopee against the Academy of the Holy Angels.



A strong, cold west/northwest wind worked to their disadvantage in the first period and helped somewhat in their second period.

Despite the cold and windy conditions, a crowd of over 100 Titan fans showed up to support the hometown team and were very audible the whole game.



TCU gave a hard push in both periods with the lone goal being made by Angel Ruiz Gomez in the first period for the Titans.



TCU lost to Holy Angels 1-8.



Look for the full story in the Oct. 23, 2025, Montgomery Messenger.