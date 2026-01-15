Dancers continue improvement in a tough conference

Tri-City United High School was host to the Big South Conference Championship last Thursday, Jan. 8. Six other teams from the conference convened at Montgomery competing in both jazz and kick.

TCU dancers ended up in the middle of the pack for both jazz and kick, and for junior varsity jazz as well.

Head Coach Katey Weiss said, “All three of our dances were our best performances and scores to date. We work every week to improve our routines. I'm very happy with how we finished.”

Kick dancers will have been at New Ulm on Tuesday, past our deadline, and will perform next at New Prague on Saturday, Jan. 17, and Monday, Jan. 26, at Wabasso. They will finish the regular season off with kick and jazz dancers back at TCU on Friday, Jan. 30, with an invitational of Wabasso, Northfield, and New Ulm.

Results

Varsity Jazz

1. Belle Plaine

2. Worthington

3. Marshall

4. TCU

5. St James

6. New Ulm

7. Fairmont

Varsity Kick

1. Belle Plaine

2. Marshall

3. Worthington

4. TCU

5. St James

6. New Ulm

7. Fairmont

JV Jazz

1. Belle Plaine

2. Worthington

3. TCU

4. Marshall

5. St. James

6. Fairmont