Five Titans place at Maple River Invite

A small number of Tri-City United (TCU) wrestlers competed at The takedown on 22 Wrestling Tournament Saturday, Jan. 31. Those who wrestled did quite well.

Five different Titans claimed top five finishes, led by Trista Gessler who won a championship.

Gessler placed first in the girls 112-pound weight division. Gage Factor placed second in the 139-pound weight class. Tucker Skluzacek placed 2nd in the 145-pound weight class. Griffin Lemieux placed 3rd in the 127-pound weight class. Owen Delander placed 5th in the 121-pound weight class.

Gessler recorded a technical fall and a 4-3 decision in the championship to earn her title.

Factor won two of his three matches. Skluzacek won two of his three matches. Lemieux won three of his four matches.

