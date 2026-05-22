Golf meet halted by inclement weather

Needed rain entered the Montgomery area late Thursday afternoon and ended up stopping the Tri-City-United (TCU) golf meet approximately halfway through the event.

Both the boys and girls teams were in 6th place in the meet which was suspended for most golfers after nine, 10, or 11 holes completed.

Senior Lily Kaplan and junior Varon Klokonos were tied for 12th at the time of suspension. Junior Cora Crow was 18th, junior Emma Mason 35th, Cailyn Christensen 36th, and Elise Fashant 39th.

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Senior Eian O’Keefe was eight over par through 11 holes and in 14th place. Junior Eli Krautkremer was in 16th place, 8th grader Andrew Odenthal was in 27th, senior Carter Beulke 31st, sophomore Cooper Sloboden 38th, and sophomore Ty Smith 44th.