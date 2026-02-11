Minnesota River girls advance to Section Championship

It was a week of redemption for the Minnesota River girls hockey team in the Section 2A Tournament.

The Bulldogs avenged losses from a year ago on their way to their first Section Championship appearance ever.

Minnesota River opened the Section 2A Playoffs with a 3-1 win over Willmar Thursday, Feb. 5 at Le Sueur. Willmar ended their season in the Section Quarterfinals last year with a 2-0 win. Minnesota River was 18-6-2 last season.

The Bulldogs hosted River Lakes Saturday, Feb in the Section 2A Semifinals and defeated them, 4-1. Last year River Lakes shutout the Bulldogs, 4-0, Jan. 16, 2025.

Minnesota River (21-5-1 overall) will now face Mankato East Wednesday, Feb. 11 at Gustavus for the Section 2A Championship. These two teams tied, 4-4, in their second game of the season in November. East, 23-2-1 this season, defeated the Bulldogs 4-1 in their first game of the season in 2024-25.

In the win over Willmar, Annika Magelee recorded her 20th win in net by stopping 17 Cardinal shots on goal.

Noelle Simonette scored her 23rd goal on Macey Portner’s 19th assist. Maren Swenson scored her 6th goal. Portner scored her 16th goal on Swenson’s 13th assist.

Portner and McKenna Andresen each scored two goals. Portner’s goals were her 17th and 18th and Andresen’s goals were her 23rd and 24th. Recording assists were Portner (20th), Andresen (21st), Kelcie Weydert (8th), Sophie Tews (4th), and Piper Winters (15th).

The Minnesota River girls will play Mankato East at Gustavus Adolphus College for the Section 2A Championship on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m. See next week's Messenger for full story on that.