Schmiesing earns two more All-State honors

The outstanding swimming career of Tri-City United (TCU) senior Ella Schmiesing has come to an end with more positive performances for the school’s top swimmer of all-time.

For the eighth time Schmiesing advanced to the finals at the Class A State Swimming and Diving Meet Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 16.

She competed at State for the fifth time in the 100-yard freestyle and for the fourth time in the 50-yard freestyle, advancing to the finals in both events.

She placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle finals in a time of 23.83. She placed seventh in the 100-yard freestyle final in a time of 52.93.

TCU head coach Kristen Denzer said Schmiesing’s 4th place finish In the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 23.83 is only .15 off her best ever time of 23.68 she recorded last year at State.

“This race is so quick that it can be a finish, or a turn, or a start that is off a bit to make the time shift. She looked good in her race, it was hard to really say,” Denzer said.

Winning the 50-yard freestyle was St. Paul Como Park senior Aleia Lueck in a time of 23.52. The eight finalists were separated by less than one second. Schmiesing had the third best time of 23.92 in the preliminaries.

St. Cloud Apollo senior Izzy Westling won the 100-yard freestyle in 51.75. Schmiesing had the seventh fastest time in the preliminaries of 53.29. In the finals she was clocked in 52.93, which was also close to her personal best last year at State of 52.47.

Schmiesing is the top swimmer in TCU school history, holding all eight individual event records and is a member of three record relays. She also has six individual pool records in the Montgomery pool.

She also achieved the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle pool records at Rochester Century High School at Sections two weeks ago.

Schmiesing helped Tri-City United place 24th overall with 27 points. Monticello won the Class A State Meet with 227 points, 17 more than Visitation and 47 more than Orono.

Ella Schmiesing’s State Meet Portfolio

2021 - 8th grade

50-yard freestyle - 8th - 24.31

100-yard freestyle- 10th - 53.52

2022 - 9th grade

100-yard freestyle - 15th - 54.60

100-yard breaststroke - 7th - 67.87

2023 - 10th grade

50-yard freestyle - 7th - 24.12

100-yard freestyle - 7th - 53.33

2024 - 11th grade

50-yard freestyle - 3rd - 23.75

100-yard freestyle - 2nd - 52.55

2025 12th grade

50-yard freestyle - 4th - 23.83

100-yard freestyle - 7th - 52.93

