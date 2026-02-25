Skluzacek advances to second State Tourney

Tri-City United (TCU) junior Tucker Skluzacek will be making his second Class AA State Wrestling Tournament appearance after winning the 145 pound weight class in the Section 2aA Tournament Feb. 21 in Delano.

Skluzacek advanced to State in 2024 and placed 5th as a freshman.

He was the top finisher among the 10 Titan wrestlers who competed at Sections.

Skluzacek pinned Mankato East sophomore Garrison Dierks in 59 seconds in the quarterfinals and recorded an 18-1 technical fall over No. 4 seed Delano senior Isaiah Depa in the semifinals. In the championship, Skluzacek picked up an 11-5 decision over No. 4 seed St. Peter senior Brock Guth. Guth defeated the No. 1 seed Mason Breegemann of Scott West in the semifinals and will advance along with Skluzacek.

Skluzacek (40-6 overall) is the No. 4 seed in the 145 pound State bracket. He will face 9th rated Foley sophomore Jacob Demarais (27-15 overall) in the opening round. With a win Skluzacek would probably face 8th rated St. Paul Johnson senior Gabe Park (36-2 overall) in the quarterfinals. Also on his side of the bracket is No. 1 seeded Simley junior Jake Kos (47-3 overall).

Sophomore Owen Delander (26-16 overall) placed third at 121 pounds and senior Nathan Blaschko (38-10 overall) placed 3rd at 160 pounds. Junior Toren Kelly (36-13 overall) placed 4th at 215 pounds. Junior Gage Factor (30-15 overall) placed 4th at 139 pounds. Senior Griffin Lemieux (23-17 overall) placed 4th at 127 pounds. Junior Keegan O’Meara (32-12 overall) placed fifth at 152 pounds.

Delander finished 3-1 which included a pin, a technical fall, and a 10-4 decision over New Prague senior Danny Davis in the third place match. He was not able to wrestle a true-second match after losing to Mound-Westonka sophomore Deacon Ramthun in the semifinals.

Blaschko finished 3-1 which included a pin and two major decisions. In the third place match he recorded an 11-2 win over New Prague sophomore Andrew Bauer. Blaschko was unable to wrestle a true-second match after losing to St. Peter senior Deontre Torres in the semifinals.

Also wrestling but not placing were seventh grader Hudson Barber (6-21 overall) at 107 pounds, freshman Riley O’Meara (7-10 overall) at 114 pounds, and senior Maxxis Ross (13-28 overall) at 172 pounds.

Skluzacek will open his Class A State Tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 26.