Small contingent run for TCU at New Prague

Only six total Tri-City United (TCU) runners competed in the New Prague Cross Country Invitational Thursday, Sept. 25 at Cedar Lake Farm.

The top runner on the day was senior Grant Fitterer who placed 11th in 18:09 in the boys race.

Sophomore Gabriel Coryell placed 32nd in 19:32. Freshman Graysen Moon placed 37th in 20:32. Eighth grader Patrick Duchene placed 41st in 21:03.

Two girls competed. Freshman Mara Livingston placed 29th in 23:02. Sophomore Taylor Engel placed 41st in 24:10.

The Titans will compete Wednesday, Oct. 8 at Benson Park in Mankato.