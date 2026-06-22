Montgomery Messenger Sports 22 June 2026

Softball, baseball all-conference teams named

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Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association awarded, from the left, Kellen Jirik, Camden Burns, and Kale Tisdal, Section AA All-Section; and Keegan O’Meara All-Section Honorable Mention of TCU’s high school baseball team. 

By:
Jarrod Schoenecker, editor@montgomerymnnews.com

    Tri-City United Baseball ended up placing fourth in the Big South Conference for big schools, Marshall took the top spot for big schools but Fairmont won over them from the small schools section of the conference.
    Brendan Frederick and Keegan O’Meara were named BLACK All-Conference. 
    TCU Softball also placed fourth for big schools in the Big South Conference, with St. Peter taking the top spot for big schools. Like baseball, St. Peter was beat out for top placement in the conference by Jackson County Central.
    Three members of the softball team were also named BLACK All-Conferece — Cristina Cruz, Laynee Blaschko, and Claire Hoefs.

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Tri-City United High School baseball players, from the left, Brendan Frederick and Keegan O’Meara, qualified for the Big South All-Conference Award; and Nate Blaschko for an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

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