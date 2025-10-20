TCU boys soccer headed for state quarterfinals Tuesday

Tri-City United Boys Soccer Team is hoping for further advancement Tuesday, Oct. 21, 5:30 p.m., in the Minnesota State High School League's Boys Soccer Class A State Tournament. The quarterfinal game is being held at the Shakopee West Middle School's Vaughan Field, 200 10th Avenue East.

Spectators should park on the east side of the stadium, entering along Spencer Street South, and enter at the main entrance to the field on the north side. Additional parking will be available in the middle school's parking lot directly to the north.

Anyone not able to be at the game but wishes to watch the live stream of the game at https://prepspotlight.tv/

The Titans sealed a trip to the state tournament last Thursday, Oct. 16, in the game against St. Peter in Austin, Minn., winning 1-0. Look for more information on that game in the Oct. 23 Montgomery Messenger.

Go Titans!