TCU girls win eight titles at Belle Plaine Indoor

The Tri-City United (TCU) girls track and field team won three of the four field event championships and five other titles in the Belle Plaine Indoor Triangular Saturday, March 21 at Myers Field House at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Juniors Louise Stock and Kaitlyn Hartwig each won two titles helping the Titans place second to a very strong Belle Plaine team. The Tigers won the event with 88 points. TCU followed with 69 points and Glencoe-Silver Lake placed third with 12 points.

Stock won the long jump with a distance of 15-feet, 1/2-inch and the pole vault, clearing 8-feet.

K. Hartwig won the 55-meter dash in 7.65 and the 200-meter dash in 27.23.

Freshman Nyadak Ruei won the high jump by clearing 4-feet, 10-inches. Junior Hannah Caron placed second in the shot put with a distance of 29-feet, 4-inches.

The 4 x 200-meter relay team won this race in 1:52.55, which was more than six seconds in front of Belle Plaine. Relay runners names were not available at press time.

Also placing first were freshman Mara Livingston in the 1,000-meter run in 3:38.15 and sophomore Carly Hartwig in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.88, which was six seconds faster than the runner-up. She also placed second in the 200-meter dash in 28.30.

Junior Brooke Mickolichek placed second in the 55-meter dash in 7.86 and eighth grader Cami Hartwig placed third in the 55-meter dash in 7.95 and the 200-meter dash in 28.34.

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