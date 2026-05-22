Titan boys golf places 6th

The Tri-City United (TCU) boys golf team finished in the upper half of the Big South Conference standings following a solid performance during the conference meet Tuesday, May 12 at Dacotah Ridge Golf Course.

The Titans carded an 18-hole team score of 381 in placing 6th among the 14 teams.

St. Peter won the meet with a score of 321. They were followed by New Ulm (342), Marshall (353), Luverne (364), Redwood Valley (380), TCU, Fairmont (384), Worthington (388), Jackson County Central (395), Windom Area (396), Waseca (400), Pipestone Area (405), Belle Plaine (408), and Blue Earth Area (411).

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Junior Eli Krautkremer led the Titan varsity with a score of 92, which was 18th overall. Freshman Cristopher Figueroa was three strokes behind Krautkremer in 27th place with a score of 95. One stroke behind Figueroa was 8th grader Andrew Odenthal, placing 30th in a score of 96.

Sophomore Ty Smith placed 39th with a score of 98. Senior Carter Beulke placed 57th with a score of 103. Senior Eian O’Keefe placed 61st with a score of 105.