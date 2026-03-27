Titan boys win three titles at Belle Plaine meet

The Tri-City United (TCU) boys track and field team placed second in the Belle Plaine Indoor Triangular Saturday, March 21 at Myers Field House at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

The Titans scored 32.5 points to place behind champion Belle Plaine, who scored 107.5 points. Glencoe-Silver Lake placed third with 27 points.

TCU had three champions and a pair of runner-up finishes.

The 4 x 200-meter relay team won the race in 1:42.56. Relay runners were not provided as of print time.

Junior Soren McNamara won the pole vault by clearing 11-feet. Second place was 18 inches lower.

Junior Corday Freeman had a career-best toss in the shot put, winning the event with a throw of 48-feet, 3-inches.

Placing second were senior David Black in the 400-meter dash in 1:03 and sophomore Eric Borchardt in the 200-meter dash in 24.56.

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