Titan girls soccer show improvement in two contests

Three weeks ago the Tri-City United (TCU) girls soccer team suffered a 10-4 loss to St. Peter.

The Saints are an outstanding team and the Titans knew they would get another shot at their opponent to the west.

TUC faced St. Peter Thursday, Sept. 18 and played much better in a 4-1 loss.

“The girls played extremely well and went into halftime down 1-0 on what was a great shot from a St. Peter striker,” head coach Kyle Krueger said. “St. Peter’s pressure and possession was relentless; however our girls fended it off very well and kept high quality scoring chances to a minimum.”

Having an end-of-season garage sale? Place garage sale classified ad with us! Call 952-758-4435 or submit online today!

Lupita Lopez scored on an assist from Makayla Severson in the second half to break-up the Saint’s shutout.

“It was a loss but the girls played well and improved a ton since we played them last,” Kruger said. “I’m very proud of how they performed and are moving in the right direction as we near the end of the regular season.”

The Titans also played Marshall Tuesday, Sept. 26 and the two teams played to a 1-all stalemate.

Lopez scored the lone goal with seven minutes left in the contest and Johanna Zasoski finished with 16 goals in net.