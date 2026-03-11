Titan weightlifters hover above at state and return with two champions

It was another success for the Titans at the Minnesota State High School Weightlifting Championships in Cannon Falls this last Saturday.

Head Coach Andrew Meier said, “It was a great finish to an overall very successful season. Seven lifters at state: four of them made the podium and two state champions.”

The state and national champion for the U13 boys in the 56 kg weight category in 2025, TCU’s junior varsity lifter Max Rotter, returned to the champion spot on the podium at state this year in the U17 boys 60 kg category. Rotter lifted 57, 61, and 63 in the snatch, and 76, 78, and 83 in the clean & jerk, for a total of 146 — successfully completing all lifts.

In the U17 boys 94 kg category, JV Titan lifter Jakov Vosejpka took first place in his category at state. Vosejpka lifted 75, 80 (NL), and 80 (NL) in snatch, and 95, 100, and 110 (NL) in the clean & jerk, for a total of 175.

Rotter also came in 35th of all lifters in the state competition, having 237.494 Q-points, and Vosejpka wasn’t far behind in 45th with 218.068 Q-points.

Caleigh Hoefs lifted 56, 58, and 60 (NL) in snatch, and 69, 71 (NL), and 73 (NL), in the clean & jerk, giving her 131 for third in the women’s 86 kg. Ava Roberts of Rogers took home the gold with a total of 155.

Morgan Meier, battling illness, lifted 42, 44 (NL), and 44 (NL), in snatch, and 55 (NL), 55, and 57 (NL), in clean & jerk, for a total of 97 for third in the women’s 58 kg. Zoe Lyon of Little Falls placed first with a total of 111.

Andrew Meier said, “Caleigh and Morgan both...

