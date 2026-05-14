Titans sweep doubleheader from Marshall

The Tri-City United softball team won three of their four games last week, all against Big South Conference opponents.

They opened the week on Monday, May 4 with an 8-7 loss to Fairmont. The following afternoon the Titans defeated Waseca, 11-1, in five innings. The week ended with TCU sweeping a doubleheader from Marshall, winning 9-8 in eight innings in the first game and 10-8 in the second game.

TCU improved to 8-5 overall with the three straight wins and are now 6-5 in the conference (4th place overall).

Laynee Blaschko, Layla Sycks, and Ella Schmiesing each collected two hits in the loss to Fairmont. Caleigh Hoefs allowed five earned runs on Nine hits. She struck out 10 and walked three.

Claire Hoefs picked up the pitching win against the Bluejays. She allowed one run on six hits and struck out seven in five innings. Cristina Cruz was 2-for-2 with two RBI. Lily Traxler was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Lexie Berger scored three runs. Caleigh Hoefs knocked in two runs.

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Caleigh Hoefs pitched the complete game against Marshall in the first of two contests Friday. She allowed nine hits, struck out 10, and did not allow an earned run. Blaschko was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and a double. Cruz was 2-for-5 with a double and four runs scored. Mya O’Brien was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Caleigh Hoefs had a double.

In the second game of the Marshall doubleheader, five Titans had multi hit games, led by Traxler who was 3-for-4 with two doubles and Cruz who finished 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBi, and a run scored. O’Brien and the Hoefs sisters also added two hits each. Claire knocked in three and Caleigh knocked in two.