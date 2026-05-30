Track members head to state, baseball move in sections

A number of Tri-City United High School track members qualified for state tournament this week. Eric Borchardt (200 meter dash), Kaitlyn Hartwig (200 meter dash), Carly Hartwig (200 meter dash); Kaitlyn Hartwig, Cami Hartwig, Carly Hartwig, and Jill Houn (4x200 meter and 4x100 meter), Cami Hartwig (long jump), Nyadak Ruei (high jump), and Corday Freeman (shot put).

The above individuals and small teams will compete next week at the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Track and Field Tournament at St. Michael-Albertville High School Friday, June 5, for preliminaries and Saturday, June 6, for finals.

TCU baseball moves on in the elimination bracket tomorrow, Saturday, May 30, 3:30 p.m., at William J. Grose Park in Waterville against Waseca. If they win the 3:30 p.m. game, they would play the winner of the Maple River and Randolph game then at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 5 p.m. in Waterville.



Look for a full wrap-up of this week’s sports in the June 4 Montgomery Messenger.