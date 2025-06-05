Americanism essay winners announced
The Montgomery American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79 sponsors an Americanism Essay
contest every year for all students in grades 3-12, including home-schooled and special needs students. The contest is divided into six different grade level classes.
Essay lengths correspond to the student’s grade level, ranging from a minimum of 150 words to a maximum of 500 words.
Essays are judged on the local level and then sent on to state for judging, then to division, and finally to national.
Twenty-five students wrote about the selected topic this year, “What does ‘America the
Beautiful’ mean to me (regarding veterans and our military)?” Below are the local winners for the contest. Each of these winners received a cash award, bookmark and certificate.
The Montgomery American Legion Auxiliary Unit 79 sends congratulates to all grade level winners and thanks all students who participated in the essay contest and for their
support of Americanism.
Local winners
Grade 3 & 4 Class
First - Santiago Zamor
Second - Cameron Barnett
Third - Khloe Rynda
Grade 5 & 6 Class
First - Jaylynn Smisek
Second - Victoria Fonseca
Third - Melah Benedict
Grade 7 & 8 Class
First - Cailyn Meadows
Grade 9 & 10 Class
First - Allison Rynda
Grade 11 & 12 Class
First - Eleanora Slida