Back to School during a pandemic

Labor Day is in the books.

Summer is over, and students in the area are opening their books/laptops for the return to a new school year, which officially began Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Many students haven’t seen the inside of their schools for six months since the COVID-19 health pandemic sent everyone home to learn virtually last March. Life in the classroom, they are seeing, looks a little different.

Most Holy Redeemer School, which follows the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, returned to the school year with in-person learning for all grades (PreK to eight) five days a week. While following safety guidelines that include temperature checks for everyone, face coverings, portable desk shields, and sanitizing stations, students will also follow physical distancing guidelines in classrooms, the cafeteria, and on the playground.

