A bright night for Torchlight

The 32nd Annual Torchlight Parade & Fireworks in Montgomery on Thursday, Dec. 5, really went off with some bright floats and a spectacular fireworks display.

Businesses throughout Montgomery and its downtown area held specials on food and beverages, and entertainment was provided at area assisted living and senior homes.

Montgomery American Legion offered hot brandy, a special treat for the night. White Front Saloon offered vomacka, a local favorite.

Lakelanders Barbershop Chorus sang at Traditions and along the parade route. Shells Hobo Quartet performed at Park Manor, on Main Street and along the parade. Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School caroled their way through the parade route.

Jordan, Northfield, Kolacky Days, Miss Czech Slovak, Royal Order of the Klondike Kates, and the Saint Paul Winter Carnival Vulcans were among royalty on the parade.

Kendallville Farm, out of Excelsior, provided Santa’s live reindeer with Santa Claus nearby; and characters from the movie Frozen were on hand for photo opportunities.

Junior Grand Marshals Kylee Balfe and Chase Barnett, along with this year’s Torchlight Button Designer Aria Stepka, rode on the Torchlight Parade & Fireworks float, that featured a float-wide image of this years button, in the parade.

Float contest winners in this years parade, featured on page 2, include 1st place winner Tri-City United (TCU) FFA club, which had a homemade construction of Santa’s reindeer and Santa Claus himself, live, waving at the crowd. The Leukemia/Lymphoma Society Fundraiser Biking Group/St. John Lutheran Church Youth Group of Montgomery took 2nd place with their candy-cane and lollipop-inspired float, featuring four large candycanes at each corner and lighted archways over the top. Wherley Truck Accessories took third place with a hot rod Santa sleigh mobile and a couple of reindeer pulling it away. The float winners will take home prizes of $500 (1st), $300 (2nd), and $200 (3rd).

The night was capped off by arguably one of the best 10-15 minute fireworks show this or other events has seen by RES Pyro out of Belle Plaine. The show featured a variety of different breaks and ground effects that lit up downtown Montgomery, ending in a shadow-casting bright finale.

The event is put on annually thanks to the many local sponsors every year, including the Montgomery Knights of Columbus #1573, Waste Management, Toy Box Saloon, the City of Montgomery, Seneca, and many more!

Mark your calendars for next year’s event, the 33rd Torchlight Parade & Fireworks will take place on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, with the parade at 6:30 pm and fireworks following as usual.