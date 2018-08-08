Celebrating National Night Out

When National Night Out started in 1984, locals were encouraged to turn on their porch light and use the event as a springboard to better community cooperation and coordination.

It has since become a way for law enforcement to get to know community members and for the community to get to know them. The community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie, according to the National Association of Town Watch website.

Held outside of the Police Department on Tuesday, Aug. 7, this was the first National Night Out event for Montgomery Chief Lou Sager. He said it was a good event to have because it allows law enforcement officers to interact with the public when they’re not on a police call.

“Ninety percent of our engagements with the community are usually in enforcement-mode,” he said. “This is a great opportunity to be with the community while not in enforcement, and for those who normally don’t get to see us because they’re nice law-abiding citizens. This is an opportunity to come out, meet the chief, ask questions. It’s also just a chance for the community to get together. It’s a nice time.”

In addition to games, (toss the handcuffs and bean bags), there was face painting by the Montgomery Kolacky Royalty, a free hotdog meal, and the chance to check out the law enforcement vehicles. The Montgomery Fire and Ambulance Departments also participated by having vehicles on site for people to explore and goodies to give away.