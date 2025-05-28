Cold, rain doesn’t deter fun

Tri-City United Montgomery Elementary K-8 Parent-Teacher Organization’s End of Year Celebration on Friday, May 16, was thwarted by cool, cloudy and light rainy conditions — none of which hampered the spirits of the kids participating. The adults managed to have some fun too.

It was fun for young and old, mostly young, but also a fundraiser for the things the PTO supports. A few brave teachers volunteered for the extremely popular dunk tank, which might have been welcomed in the days prior when it was over 90 degrees out and not in the upper 40’s. Even so, teachers embraced it and were likely warmer in the water than out of it. The Montgomery Fire Department did the honors of filling the tank.

Kickball with teachers versus students was also popular, with students quarreling over positions to kick and be the pitcher. It wasn’t clear who won, but everyone was having a good time.

They introduced the “Human Fruit Machine,” a popular slot machine concept of three people who sit in a divided section and randomly pick a piece of fruit. If they all match, students get a prize which, in this case, was a bottle of soda.

Taco-in-a-bag from Taco Terco was served inside and ice cream treats from Rolling Cones was served outside, both with long lines.

The PTO thanks Miller Real Estate for sponsoring the event, and the White Front Saloon for sponsoring the dunk tank and for providing drink tickets to the teachers.

“We appreciate all of the teachers and PTO parents who volunteered to help and make it a fun night for the kids,” said PTO President Jackie Brockway. She says that they raised about $1,000 for the PTO at this event.