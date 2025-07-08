Construction south of Heidelberg planned for August

Published by editor on Tue, 07/08/2025 - 6:01pm
Jarrod Schoenecker
Le Sueur County Highway Department graphic

Construction area for CSAH 30 and detour, scheduled to begin the first week of August.

Construction on Le Sueur County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 30 south of Heidelberg between CSAH 26 and CSAH 28 is scheduled to start the first full week in August.

The project includes edge drain tile and full-depth reclamation and paving, along with aggregate for the shoulders of the road.

Max Johnson Trucking, Inc., of Le Center, was awarded the project, which is tied to a few other county road projects being completed at the same time, some of which have already started. Among those other projects are resurfacing of CSAH 13 west of Elysian and Lake Francis, resurfacing of CSAH 6 west of Waterville and south of Lake Tetonka, and an overlay on two miles of County Road 131 between Waterville and CSAH 6.

A portion of this story is missing here because not all stories, photos and information is placed publicly online. Pick up a copy of the July 3 issue of the Messenger at a newsstand and subscribe online today to not miss any news in the future! 

The detour for the road closure takes travelers west on CSAH 28 on the north end, west on CSAH 26 on the south end, and connects across on CSAH 32 north of Clear/Lexington Lake.

To keep up-to-date on Le Sueur County’s highway projects, visit lesueurcounty.gov/158/Highway-Department and scroll down to bottom of the page.

