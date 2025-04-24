Crash likely caused by failure to stop

The two-vehicle crash on Thursday, April 10, at the intersection of Le Sueur County Roads 3 and 28 appears to be because of a failure to stop, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

A 911 call came in at 4:18 p.m. for the crash. The incident report states that Aiden Stravens, 21, of Elko New Market, was driving south in his 2019 Mazda 3 on Le Sueur County Road 3 and either failed to yield to the right-of-way or stop at the stop sign at County Road 28.

Cameron Prochaska, 21, of New Prague, was driving eastbound on County Road 3 when he struck the vehicle driven by Stravens on the passenger side, according to the report. Prochaska states in the report he believed he was going between 55-60 mph at the time of the crash.

Stravens vehicle sustained heavy damage on the passenger side and stopped on County Road 3, blocking the road east of the intersection, and Prochaska’s vehicle ended up southeast of the intersection in the ditch on its roof.

A 911 caller initially stated that Stravens was unconscious/unresponsive upon arrival and then regained consciousness while emergency services were en route, but was trapped and needed extrication, according to the report.

The report states that Le Sueur County Sheriff’s deputies were some distance from the crash site and requested that Montgomery Police also assist. Montgomery Fire Department, Montgomery Area Emergency Medical Services, North Memorial Ambulance, and two air ambulances from Mayo Clinic Health Systems were dispatched.

One air ambulance was directed to land at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in New Prague, where Prochaska was taken via ground ambulance. The other air ambulance from Mayo landed on site and transported Stravens to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester for treatment, according to the report.

Stravens was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, and his current condition is unknown, as he was still being treated at the hospital for his injuries at the time of the report. It’s unknown if he was wearing his seatbelt but deputies stated in the report that they didn’t find any evidence in his vehicle that impairment was a factor.

Prochaska was wearing his seatbelt and appeared to have minor injuries, according to the report.

Both vehicles were inoperable and towed away by Highway Motors.