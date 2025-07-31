Czech Republic baker visits Kolacky Days

A baker from Liberec, Czech Republic, about an hour north of Prague, Petra Kupská, and her son, Honza Kupský, visited Kolacky Days on Saturday, July 26. Petra Kupská operates her own brand cooklikeczechs.com, where she has tons of Czech recipes and tips that she’s created as a self-taught cook. The pair is on a trip in North America visiting a few sites.

They spent five days in Toronto, where there is also a large Czech community, and visited Niagara Falls for the first time. “We went there partially because it has a direct flight from Prague,” said Kupský.

Minnesota was their second stop on their tour, where they had a limited three-day window of time. Before visiting Montgomery, they spent time with someone many of you may know around here, Míša Kotek, better known as The Czech Baker, from Savage. Kotek is also a native of the Czech Republic but moved to the United States. She bakes and sells traditional Czech pastries, including traditional round kolacky.

A portion of this story has been omitted online as not all items are available publicly online! Pick up a copy of the July 31, 2025, Montgomery Messenger at newsstand today, and subscribe online today for a little more than a $1 a week to not miss out on any news in the future!

Sandy Prochaska coordinated taking the three visitors around Kolacky Days with the limited time they had. “ For me, listening to the music. It is a polka music, and it’s very similar to the Czech one but in American style,” said Kupská of her first impression of Kolacky Days. “It was the first thing we heard on Main Street here, and it was a sign of feeling like being home.”

“Also, the kolacky here look different. The ones we normally eat we have them open-faced and they are round,” said Kupský “The ones that we had at the festival (Kolacky Days) they were more round and look like buchty, which is a different type of Czech sweet pastry.”

Kupský said, “We appreciate the people of the community keeping the traditions alive, and it’s really charming and nice to see them being kept alive for so long.” Kupská said, “These are the traditions that are from 100 years ago so. Everyone is so nice.” Kupský followed that with, “Also you should serve beer with foam.”

Before they left, they were asked them what they thought of the pronunciation of the way locals pronounce New Prague. Kupský replied, “That is actually the way it used to be pronounced in Czechoslovakia at one time, but it changed at some point. So, you are carrying on the old sound of that when the immigrants would have moved here.”

Finishing off their adventures in Montgomery, they had fun visiting Franke’s Bakery and learning how kolacky are made here locally from Jean Franke. Kotek joined them for this adventure.

Their final destination on the tour took them to Washington, D.C., where they said they wanted to visit some of the national monuments and the White House.