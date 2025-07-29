Double-header storms downs weak trees, branches

Published by editor on Tue, 07/29/2025 - 10:50am
By: 
Jarrod Schoenecker
editor@montgomerymnnews.com

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

Curt Soberg, on Elm Avenue Southwest near 2nd Street Southwest, shows crews from Minnesota Valley Electric the half of the tree that fell on his house early Monday morning.

Severe storms with straight-line winds two nights in a row found most of the compromised or weakened trees and branches in the area. The first round of storms hit around midnight from Sunday into Monday. Later that day, a complex of fast-moving storms in the hours shortly before midnight on Monday evening, causing more extensive damage.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities noted several wind gusts recorded between the 60-70 mph range, with the strongest gust in our vicinity being recorded at the Rochester International Airport at 76 mph. The strongest wind gust of the event overall was recorded at the airport in Spencer, Iowa, at 92 mph.

A full story and more photos will be available in the July 31, 2025 Montgomery Messenger. 

Tags:

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Double-header storms downs weak trees, branches
Tue, 07/29/2025 - 10:50am
Elizabeth Glisczinski
Tue, 07/29/2025 - 10:41am
Alice M. Jahnke, 96
Mon, 07/28/2025 - 11:16am
Garry Pribyl, 65
Sun, 07/27/2025 - 7:07pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.