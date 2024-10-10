Election candidates gather in Montgomery

Candidates from our local and state offices that are on the ballot for the election on Nov. 5 this year gathered on the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Revival on Main. A group of about 20 citizens showed up to hear what they had to say and answer questions.

A total of 11 candidates chose to participate in the event, which included: Joyce Lynne Lacey (Independent Alliance) for U.S. Senator; Thomas William Bowman (Constitution Conservative) for U.S. Representative District 2; Sara Nett-Torgrimson (DFL) and Terry Stier (Republican) for State Representative District 22B; Liz Krocak and Dennis Tietz for County Commissioner District 1; Thomas Eisert for Mayor of Montgomery; Mark Arendt, Brad “Butch” Kubes, and Daniel Siebsen for Montgomery City Council; and Chris Vlasak for Tri-City United School Board. Other candidates either declined to come or had prior obligations.

Each candidate was given four minutes to say what they wanted about themselves and their campaign. Mick McGuire, former mayor and current city council member, along with fellow city council member Zach Matson, also spoke for two minutes a piece in regards to the election. The entire group of candidates then took the stage to take questions from the public.

One resident of the rural area north of Montgomery, Dottie May, asked the question, “What would be the ideal timeline for updating or replacing facilities? There is no room for all the fire trucks.” ...

...A social period followed with cookies, water and coffee was provided and a cash bar available. The event to meet candidates was coordinated by Jean Keogh and the space was donated by the venue for the event.

Look for our 2024 Election Guide in the Oct. 17, state candidates, and Oct. 24, local candidates, issues to learn more about your potential candidates for the Nov. 5 ballot.