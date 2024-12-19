EXPIRED ***Snow Emergency for Montgomery declared, TCU Schools are closed***

SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARED

Effective TODAY 8:30 AM THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19, 2024....... Please be advised that the City of Montgomery has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY. Plows will be out to clear the streets curb-to-curb. The Snow Emergency is in effect until 5 AM FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20th, 2024. Once a snow emergency has been declared it is unlawful to park a vehicle on any public street, excluding the Central Business District, until it has been fully cleared, curb-to-curb. The Central Business District is defined as First Street and one block east and west of it between Oak and Boulevard Avenues. Vehicles cannot be parked in the Central Business District after 2:00 a.m. until it has been fully cleared, curb-to-curb. Residents will be allowed to park in the city parking lots until the Snow Emergency is over. However, vehicles must be removed from City Parking lots within 24 hours after the Snow Emergency is over. ** Violators will be ticketed. **

Please also ensure that all trash receptacles are removed from the roadway and are placed in the boulevard to allow the plows to clear the streets efficiently and safely.

If off-street parking is not available, it is lawful to park on the property front yard during the declared emergency.

Please visit www.cityofmontgomerymn.com for more info