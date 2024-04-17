Fairmont hands Titans opening game loss

Published by editor on Wed, 04/17/2024 - 4:48pm
By: 
Jay Schneider
LRLife@frontiernet.net

Jarrod Schoenecker photo

Titan Avery Lerfald gets a base hit and drives in Audrey Vosejpka. Tri-City United still fell behind in their first game of the season though in Lonsdale, where all home games will be played this season for TCU Softball.

Big South Conference team from Fairmont ruined the home opener for the Tri-City United (TCU) girls softball team.

The Cardinals defeated the Titans, 11-4, Friday, April 5 in Lonsdale.

Cristina Cruz led the Titan offense with three singles in three at bats.

Morgan Fredrickson added two singles in three at bats.

Anne Cooper had one hit and knocked in two runs.

Audrey Vosejpka was 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base.

Lexi Factor was 1-for-4 with a single 

Avery Lerfald was 1-for-3 with a single and an RBI.

TCU, 0-1 overall, will play Tuesday, April 16 in Henderson against Le Sueur-Henderson. The two teams will play a doubleheader, starting at 4 p.m.

Not all articles and sports are publicly put online. To not miss any news in the future, subscribe online today - digital subscription included! 

Tags:

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.