Fitterer has top finish for TCU at Sections

Published by editor on Thu, 10/31/2024 - 1:08pm
By: 
Jay Schneider
Mike Mallow photo

TCU senior Grant Fitterer was the top finisher for TCU at the MSHSL Section 2AA Championships on Oct. 24 in North Mankato.

Tri-City United (TCU) junior Grant Fitterer closed out his 2024 season with a 47th place finish in the Section 2AA Cross Country Championship which was held at Benson Park in North Mankato.

Fitterer was clocked in 18:41 on the 5,000-meter course to lead the Titans. Mankato East senior Audi Thom won the race in 15:44.

Mankato East edged Marshall, 35-37, for the boy’s team title. TCU placed 11th overall with 297 points. Following Marshall were Belle Plaine (91), Mankato West (105), Jordan (170), St. Peter (172), Fairmont (197), Worthington (203), Hutchinson (233), Glencoe-Silver Lake (233), and TCU.

Freshman Gabriel Coryell was the second TCU to finish, placing 55th in 19:19. He was followed by junior Peter Robrahn placing 61st in 19:53. Sophomore Cowen Bruzek placed 63rd in 20:10. Eighth grader Graysen Moon placed 72nd in 21:02. Sophomore Soren McNamara placed 75th in 21:57. Freshman Cassen Potthast placed 78th in 22:44.

Joining Mankato East and Marshall teams at State will be Belle Plaine junior Kelton Koepp, Worthington senior Fanuel Wolday, St. Peter junior Alexander Bur, Belle Plaine junior Isaac Bemmels, Mankato West junior Tyler Kirchoff, and Mankato West junior Ephraim Staley.

The Class AA State Meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 2 at Les Bolstad Golf Course on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

