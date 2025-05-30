Giving it the longarm, a quilters delight

The Arts and Heritage Center in Montgomery is home to approximately 50 quilts and a handful of barn quilts currently.

Quilter Anne Pexa has brought together a double fistful of quilts she has worked on from start to finish, about 40 quilts on loan that she did the longarm stitching on, and a handful of painted barn quilts from her husband, Scott Pexa.

It certainly is the quilters delight with a series of colors and patterns in wide variety, including a lot of fabrics that were produced in Minnesota and some from Australia, where Anne Pexa was from.

Anne Pexa came to Montgomery in 1992 to visit her brother, who was a foreign exchange student at the time. Two years later, she made the decision to move here permanently. She had never quilted before. One of her girlfriends introduced her to quilting in 1999 and she said, “This is fun. I made a wall hanging, and it was fun. So, I got into it.”...

...Anyone who was not able to take the Australia trip will have another chance at getting to know about quilting in Australia and in general on June 21. Anne Pexa will be holding a reception at the Arts and Heritage Center, beside her quilts and complete with the traditional scones and tea. Johnson, who will be flying to Minnesota for a visit during that time, will be joining her.

The reception will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and will feature a punch needle demonstration, English paper demonstration, and some question and answer time directly with both of the quilting ladies at 10 a.m.

The display of quilts will be at the Arts and Heritage Center in Montgomery during their normal hours of Thursday and Friday from 2-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon through July 5 (closed July 4). Admission to the center is free but donations are encouraged.