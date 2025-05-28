Graduation is in season

Graduation — It’s another season of parents sending their young ones off on a new segment in their life.

Most Holy Redeemer Catholic School held their eighth grade graduation last Tuesday, May 20, in the church. A mass was said for the three graduates at 6 p.m.

“Be more concerned about giving than receiving, whether that be at home to serve your family or in high school trying to help other young men and women to try and be what God wants them to be,” Fr. Timothy Sandquist said in his sermon.

A formal graduation ceremony was held in the church after the mass and a social gathering upon the conclusion in the church basement.

“We are filled with pride with what they have become,” said Principal Kari Marsh as she presented awards and diplomas to the three eighth grade students graduating.

The school’s enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year had 55 students from preschool through eighth grade.

On Friday, May 30, Tri-City United High School will host its graduation at 7 p.m.

