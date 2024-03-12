GSL comes from behind to knock off TCU

A furious comeback by Glencoe-Silver Lake (GSL) and a lack of offense by Tri-City United (TCU) over the final six minutes of the North Sub-Section Championship Monday, March 4 allowed the Panthers to pull out the 64-59 win.

GSL (21-7) trailed by as many as 10 points in the second half and were down 57-51 with seven minutes to play following a three-pointer by Titan sophomore Ella Schmeising.

From this point on, TCU (19-9) was held without a field goal while GSL freshman forward Brooke Mickolichek put on a show. She scored nine straight points, giving the Panthers a 60-57 lead with 3:18 to play.

Lydia Simons added a three-pointer with 67 seconds to play, giving GSL their largest lead of the game, 63-57.

Ella Skluzacek hit a pair of free throws 12 seconds later cutting the lead to 63-59.

TCU had a couple of chances to cut further into the lead, but a missed shot, a turnover, and a foul ended their comeback attempt. Simon ended the game with one free throw with 11 seconds to play.

In the first half, juniors Sophie Whipps and Audrey Vosejpka helped the Titans build a 36-30 lead. Both players scored nine first half points and Schmeising added eight points. Whipps knocked down three, three-pointers.

Vosejpka and senior Gaby Dahlke opened the game with three-pointers. A Schmeising basket gave the Titans an 8-0 lead two minutes into the game.

GSL held a 34-23 second half scoring advantage.

Mickolichek scored a season-high 29 points for GSL.

Vosejpka scored 14 points, Schmeising 13 points, and Whipps nine points to lead the Titans.

TCU ends their outstanding season with 19 wins and will graduate just one player, Gaby Dahlke. The remainder of the team will return next season. GSL loses eight players to graduation.

