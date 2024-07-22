Have you heard about jumping worms?

When I first heard about jumping worms a couple of years ago I was freaked out. I thought I would never buy another plant again — I did not want them in my yard. I thought the worms were fatal to all the hard work I had put in my yard. They are not.

I have learned a lot about the jumping worms since that day. I have seen them in a yard, that had beautiful plantings. It was not hurting them up to that point. So, I will share what I have learned about them.

Jumping worms became an invasive species in Minnesota on July 1. It is unlawful to possess, import, purchase, transport or introduce the worms into your yard. Not that you would want to, but it is against the law.

Why should we be concerned about jumping worms? They negatively impact the soil structure and reduce plant growth. They change the soil structure to appear like coffee grounds, stripping the soil of nutrients.

What do they look like? Jumping worms can be 1½ to 8 inches in length.

They are similar in size to other earthworms, but their clitellum (collar-like ring) and coloring are different. The clitellum is located ⅓ of the length of the worm from the head and it is smooth, cloudy-white and constricted, unlike the swelled saddle-like clitellum of earthworms. These worms may jump and wiggle noticeably when disturbed. They move across the ground like a snake in an “S” pattern.

Jumping worms hatch in late spring in the top 1-4 inches of soil. They grow during the summer and the adults start laying eggs in August. The eggs are the size of the head of a head of a pin, so they are hard to detect. Jumping worms only live in the top few inches of soil and can be twice as abundant as other worms in that area. They eat the many fine root hairs and destroy the soil structure.

To help stop the spread of this invasive species, buy your plants from reputable growers. If you buy compost, ask the supplier if they follow the process for further reducing pathogens. That means do they get the compost pile up to the temperature of 131 degrees or higher.

Be wary of buying plants, soil or compost, and wood chips that have been sitting on the ground even bagged products. We just have to be smart consumers. Most reputable greenhouses use soil-less mixtures to grow their plant material in - so there is little worry with plants purchased from them.

Jumping worms this time of the summer are very small, so while working in your yard and garden if you find a nice fat worm, don’t panic it is not a jumping worm. But if you suspect you have them you should report it to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources by email at Laura.Vanriper@state.mn.us or by calling 651-259-5090.

They sound scary, but if you have them it is not fatal to your yard. We just have to be good consumers and be smart about our plant purchases. The first time I saw jumping worms it was at the arboretum and it has not destroyed their wonderful plant displays.

Lorrie Rugg is the Master Gardener Program coordinator for Rice & Steele counties. She can be reached at brow3298@umn.edu.