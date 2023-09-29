Homecoming parade hoopla

Published by editor on Fri, 09/29/2023 - 4:30pm

TCU's homecoming king and queen rode through the streets of Montgomery in the parade Friday. TCU scheduled parades in Lonsdale, Montgomery and Le Center Friday.

Tri-City United scheduled homecoming parades today in Lonsdale, Montgomery and Le Center to celebrate the high school’s homecoming week. Homecoming queen Alice Schroeder and king Luke Skluzacek were headliners of the parade in Montgomery Friday morning.

The day’s festivities included a marching band at the morning parade, an afternoon pep fest where the juniors won the four-way tug-of-war competition and fun events.

The week is to be capped off by the football game tonight, Friday, Feb 29, and the homecoming dance Saturday night. The dance will feature a deejay and live band at the school.

